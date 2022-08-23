Megan Thee Stallion partners with local organization to support Black girls

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium is created by and for Black women to promote activism and philanthropy, in the hopes of positively impacting and making change in communities of cover, especially in the South. The organization kicked off its latest campaign in Atlanta on Aug. 20.

Southern Black Girls+ was created in response to a lack of support for quality of life opportunities in Black communities. Since its inception, SBG has created the Black Girls Dream Fund, raising money to support its mission to create just and sustainable communities that are free of oppression and that embrace and celebrates people in southern communities. The organization has already raised over $2 million in the initiative and they are now partnering with rap superstar, Megan Thee Stallion.

Rolling out spoke with LaTosha Brown, Malikah Berry Rogers, and Joy Webb, leaders of SBG to discuss the direction of the organization.

How was Southern Black Girls created and what is the vision for the organization?

LaTosha Brown: About six years ago, I had a vision. There was a report by the Southern Rural Black Women that stated that $4 billion that came into the south would only support less than one percent of Black women and girls organizations. I was so frustrated and angry, that I wanted to tell philanthrop[ist] what they needed to do. I was in the shower when it came to me that I can move with the gifts and the skills that God had given me and other Black women. We can create and be the solution to the very thing that was [the] problem. With that, I was able to pull three other women together who also led philanthropic organizations rooted in the Black community. We call ourselves anchors and for two years, we went around to 12 states having sessions with Black girls asking about their dreams and in that we were able to create this organization that was informed by Black girls and women.

Day one kickoff has been in Atlanta, Georgia. Tell us about the experience on the first day of the multi-state campaign.

Malikah Berry Rogers: There must have been about 100 girls here today already. They’ve done everything from cosmetic chemistry to coding with STEM, and vision boards. They had opportunities to think about what they wanted for themselves because we believe their dreams are the catapults to their future, and we want them to invest in their dreams the way we invest in them.

Are there any last sentiments that you would like to add?

Malikah Berry Rogers: The Pete and Thomas Foundation is led by rap star Megan Thee Stallion and she found hope in our work because of her mission regarding mental health and wellness. She understood that what was important for Black girls is to understand that they can have a moment for self-care to prioritize their health and wellness so she linked up with us and we are taking this tour under her and the Pete and Thomas Foundation because she knows that joy is a journey.