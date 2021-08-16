Live Nation to require COVID-19 shots or negative tests results for all events

Just one week after announcing that Live Nation would give artists the option to require vaccination or proof of a negative test result for fans who want to attend their shows, the touring company has now made a drastic change to its policy. With COVID-19 and the Delta variant rising in numbers, Live Nation will soon require all artists, crew members and concertgoers to show proof of their vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result in order to gain access to its events and concerts.

According to a statement received by Rolling Stone, the new policy goes into effect on Oct. 4 and all employees of Live Nation must be vaccinated by that date as well. The new protocol will be enforced at all Live Nation concert and festival venues in states where such requirements are legal.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows. As of Oct. 4th, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino told Rolling Stone in the statement.

Live Nation is the largest live events company in the US. Jay Z, Beyonce, and Drake are just a few major stars who are partnered with Live Nation for their concert tours. Live Nation previously required vaccinations at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival.

AEG, Live Nation’s main competitor, also recently announced that they were enforcing similar policies requiring crew members and concert attendees to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result in order to gain access to its events. AEG’s new policy will go into effect on Oct. 1 in states where it’s legal as well.