Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance partner with MTV for slavery docu-series

Hollywood’s silent power couple Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett have partnered with MTV Entertainment Studios and will release a new docu-series entitled “One Thousand Years of Slavery.”

The docu-series will air on Viacom CBS’ Smithsonian Channel as a four-part series that spotlights powerful stories of notable individuals courageously sharing their deeply personal Black experiences. It’s the 1,000-year story of how slavery stained the past, shaped the present, and continues to re-write our future. The couple will executive produce the series through their Bassett Vance Productions.

“The Smithsonian Channel and Smithsonian brand are known around the world as a trusted resource that makes history accessible for all. We couldn’t think of a better outlet to tell this important and increasingly relevant history. We are incredibly proud to be part of this journey,” Vance told Deadline.

Directed by BAFTA-winning British-Nigerian director David Olusoga, “One Thousand Years of Slavery” explores stories of survival and devastation that span across the globe – from Africa to the Caribbean, London to Washington DC, and more. The series shares unimaginable accounts from distinguished leaders including Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, Senator Cory Booker, and actor David Harewood. Through preserved historical documentation and insight from studied experts, every story unfolds to chronicle how slavery frames the present and continues to act as a distinct force on the future.

“As an executive producer on ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery,’ Bassett Vance Productions wanted to tell the globally comprehensive history of slavery. Finding the right partner and audience who share common beliefs and values was absolutely imperative as we navigate a topic that still hurts decades later. ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’ stretches the canvas beyond the 400 years we think we’ve traditionally learned about and I am thrilled to bring this storytelling to life with Smithsonian Channel,” Bassett also revealed to Deadline.

Take a look at the trailer of “One Thousand Years of Slavery” below.