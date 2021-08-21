 Skip to content

Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID-19

August 21, 2021  

N. Ali Early

N. Ali Early

TORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 1, 2017: Jesse Jackson in a black oxford shirt in Toronto, Canada at the Fairmount Royal Hotel on August 1, 2017.  (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Arturo Holmes)

Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple media reports.


The Civil Rights leader, 79, and his wife, 77, are currently being cared for at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

An official statement from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition (RPC) on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, read:


“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both. Anyone who has been around either of them for the last five or six days should follow the CDC guidelines.”

Jackson founded the RPC — a human and civil rights organization — whose headquarters is in Chicago.

The former presidential nominee underwent successful surgery this past February after being hospitalized for abdominal discomfort. He was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Our prayers are with the Jacksons and we will provide updates on their condition as they are available.

 

 

