Nas becomes co-owner of Escobar Cigar

Nas continues to expand his business portfolio and has partnered with premium Nicaraguan cigar maker Escobar Cigars by Puros Privados, Inc. The King’s Disease rapper is joining forces with the upstart cigar company Escobar Cigars as a co-owner and equity partner. Nas’ investment portfolio includes more than 100 companies, from fintech to mattresses. The Queensbridge MC will advise on marketing as the three-year-old brand revamps its e-commerce operations and packaging according to Bloomberg.

“When the team at Escobar Cigars initially approached me, I was immediately drawn to the brand by the exceptional quality of their product. This partnership with Escobar has been almost two years in the making and I am honored to be an equity partner with them. I am looking forward to growing this brand and to giving back to the local communities in Nicaragua where our tobacco is grown, aged, and hand-rolled into a premium cigar,” Nas told Bloomberg.

Never forgetting where came from, Nas will also return to Queens, New York on Sept. 23, to rock the Concert to Feed NYC at Forest Hills Stadium. Proceeds from the concert will go to City Harvest, the city’s largest food rescue organization. Concert to Feed NYC will be Nas’ first live performance in his native Queens in almost three years.

“I am looking forward to returning to stage for a performance in my hometown—especially since it supports a cause I care deeply about,” Nas told Allhiphop.

The concert will help support City Harvest’s mission to ensure that no New Yorker is left hungry. Forest Hills Stadium also offered the venue free of charge and clothing brand DKNY, an event sponsor, will create exclusive merchandise for the concert, with sales benefiting City Harvest.

Check out Nas’ cigar announcement below.