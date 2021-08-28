General Motors sponsored the 19th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield, Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors; Oscar Award-winner Spike Lee; and Grace Gibson (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
The 19th annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), presented by General Motors and produced by Run & Shoot Filmworks, concluded its nine-day film festival on August14,with a robust line up of screenings, programming, network first looks and insightful conversations. Established in 2002, the Academy Award®-accredited MVAAFF is an event where independent and established African American filmmakers can showcase, screen, and promote emerging feature, documentary, and short films from across the world. The brainchild of the husband-and-wife team, Floyd and Stephanie Rance, the MVAAFF provides a nurturing environment for African American filmmakers to test their creativity.
Festival attendees included Academy Award®-Director Spike Lee, director and Academy- Award®-winning actress Regina King, award-winning writer/producer/director Kenya Barris, director Marcus A. Clarke, Questlove, President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc H. Morial, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, White House Correspondent for The Grio.TV April Ryan, NAACP Image Award-winner, Morris Chestnut, TV personality and author Bevy Smith, director, Sacha Jenkins, and NAACP Image Award-winner Lynn Whitfield.
Presenting sponsor General Motors (GM) sponsored an engaging discussion on The Path to Inclusivity: Diversity Conversation featuring Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and was moderated by General Motors Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Telva McGruder.
“To experience the best of Black film, art and culture in the heart of Martha’s Vineyard was simply inspiring,” said Telva McGruder, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at GM. “We were honored to be the leading sponsor during such a historic year and look forward to supporting the MVAAFF in the future.”
General Motors Cadillac brand partnered with entertainment giants, Oscar-winning director Spike Lee and Academy Award-winning actress Regina King, both of whom helped to promote the introduction of the latest fifth-generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade. MVAAFF co-founder Stephanie T. Rance moderated The Color of Conversation: Femme Forward in Film talk featuring Cadillac brand ambassador King, while Lee co-hosted the highly anticipated Director’s Brunch along with co-founder of MVAAFF Floyd Rance.
During the Director’s brunch, Lee gave words of encouragement to the independent filmmakers in attendance, “If you want to be a filmmaker, there’s no excuse. You can edit on your phone or computer. If you want to be a storyteller, then be a storyteller. You have to make up your mind and make a commitment. Is this what you want to do for the rest of your life or are you faking the funk.”
Other GM sponsored activities included a networking mixer with GM’s talent acquisitions and public policy teams as well as Cadillac Day, where attendees enjoyed Cadillac’s brand Equity and Justice partner’s products including Ellis Isle Tea and other minority owned products including Equity Water, Oh-Mazing granola, Symphony potato chips and Dang bars.
The festival came to a close on Saturday, August 14, but promised to be back for its 20 year anniversary milestone year. To view talk backs from the event, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/MVAAFF/videos and to find out more information about the festival, visit https://www.mvaaff.com. Be sure to view the photo gallery below and leave your comments in the comment section. Will you be attending next year?
Floyd & Stephanie Rance, Co-founders of MVAAFF and actor Morris Chestnut (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Floyd and Stephanie Rance, co-founders of the MVAAFF Husband and wife team Floyd & Stephanie Rance, Co-founders of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac and Oscar award-winning actress and Director, Regina King (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Workforce Strategy, General Motors, Oscar award-winning actress and Director Regina King and Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac; Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Workforce Strategy, General Motors; Oscar award-winning actress and Director Regina King and Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors, and festival goer (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Award-winning actors Morris Chestnut and Regina King (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Workforce Strategy, General Motors and Oscar award-winning actress and Director Regina King (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac and Spike DDB’s Alex Tyree (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Femme Forward in film talk with Oscar award-winning actress and director Regina King and co-founder of MVAAFF Stephanie Rance (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Sophia Aladenoye, Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Workforce Strategy, General Motors; Alexis Kerr, VP Hallmark Mahogany Brand
Sophia Aladenoye and Producer and media personality Porsha Monique, media personality AJ Williams and Tarshena Armstrong, Director, Diversity Marketing and Development (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Sophia Aladenoye and Producer and media personality Porsha Monique (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Award-winning journalist Selena Hill, and friends (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Hina Baloch, Director, DE&I, Sustainability, Data Analytics and STEM Education Communications for General Motors and Tarshena Armstrong, Director Diversity Marketing and Development for General Motors (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
General Motors Team including (L-R) Noel Perez, Director, Federal Affairs, Tarshena Armstrong, Director, Diversity Marketing and Development; Matt Ybarra, Assistant Manager, Public Policy Communications; Tamberlin Golden, Executive Director, Workforce Strategy; Chloe Kerr, Manager, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Communications; Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors; Daniel Roberts, Communicationsl Lead for Innovation and Growth, Jennifer Ecclestone, Talent Brand & Experience Lead; Kyle Lagunas, Global Head of Talent Attraction, Sourcing and Insights; and Hina Baloch, Director, DE&I, Sustainability, Data Analytics and STEM Education Communications (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac; Producer and media personality Porsha Monique; Oscar Award-winner Spike Lee; and Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac; MVAAFF co-founder Stephanie Rance and Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Producer and media personality Porsha Monique, Sophia Aladenoye; Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing for Cadillac; and Kamala Avila-Salmon (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Actor and producer William Lex Ham with Porsha Monique, producer and media personality at rollingout (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Actor and producer William Lex Ham and Oscar award-winner Spike Lee (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Oscar award-winner Spike Lee and Floyd Rance, co-founder of the MVAAFF Husband and wife team Floyd & Stephanie Rance, Co-founders of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Award-winning actress Lynn Whitfield and Telva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for General Motors (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Filmmaker group photo after the Cadillac sponsored Director’s Brunch (Husband and wife team Floyd & Stephanie Rance, Co-founders of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Congresswoman Barbara Lee (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Congresswoman Barbara Lee (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Telva McGruder, GM Chief DE&I; Glynda Carr, Higher Heights; Abby Ginzberg Film Director; Rep. Barbara Lee (CA) (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Event goers, MVAAFF (Photo Credit: Andrea Stinson)
Bevy Smith and event goers. (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
Kenya Barris award-winning writer, producer, director (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
Morris Chestnut (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
QuestLove Ahmir Khalib Thompson Summer of Soul (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
Spike Lee (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
White House Correspondent for The Grio TV April Ryan (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)
MVAAFF co-founder Stephanie Rance, event goer, QuestLove, and MVAAFF co-founder Floyd Rance (Photo Credit: Bernard Fairclough at AB Photos)