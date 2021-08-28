Stephanie Rance talks superpowers and how she built the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

The 2021 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), presented by General Motors, was excited to return to the beautiful beach island of Martha’s Vineyard. The 19th Annual Festival, also known as the summer’s finest film festival, ran from August 6-14 at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (MVPAC), in Oak Bluffs, MA, with screenings from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rolling Out spoke with Stephanie Rance, one half of the husband-wife co-founder team, to find out how she created magic with 19 years of the festival, what 20 years of the festival will look like, and what she considers her superpowers to be.