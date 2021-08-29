‘Candyman’ proves that Black horror films will continue to win at box office

“Candyman” finally hit theaters on Friday and has had an impressive $27 million opening weekend.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo with Vanessa Williams, Tony Todd, and Virginia Madsen reprising their roles from the original 1992 film. The sequel was originally set to release on June 12, 2020, but has been pushed back on three occasions over the past year due to the pandemic.

The film was projected to earn around $15 million opening weekend in the United States and Canada but has already managed to surpass that. Just two days after its release, “Candyman” has grossed $22.4 million in the United States and Canada, and $5.2 million in other territories, making for a combined $27.6 million in earnings.

The 1992 version of “Candyman” was released during a time where Hollywood assumed Black horror films wouldn’t sell. It was very rare that Black horror film pitches ever actually received a green light – but that has changed in recent years thanks to Peele. The influx of Black horror films can be attributed to the success of Peele’s 2017 film “Get Out” which had a budget of $4.5 million and amassed a remarkable $255 million in domestic and international box office sales.

“You look at Jordan’s first film, ‘Get Out’, a sub $5 million dollar movie, which is really cheap to make a film, especially a film of that scale,” DaCosta tells theGrio. “He proved that not only could the movie make a ton of money in the States and be critically acclaimed, but also internationally. That helps for other people to follow. I think that’s what’s changing… We’re able to prove ourselves more now,” she concludes.

You can watch “Candyman” now exclusively in theaters.