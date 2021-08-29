 Skip to content

NeNe Leakes shares heartbreaking update on her husband Gregg (video)

August 29, 2021   |  

NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes | Photo Credit: Eliot Jones via rolling out

In a recent video that surfaced, NeNe Leakes, the RHOA legend and Queen of reality television, shared an update on the health of her husband Gregg Leakes. In the midst of Leakes addressing an accusation that she was “rude” to a guest, she revealed that her husband is “losing his life in this very moment.”


“I hope everybody’s enjoying the lounge tonight,” Leakes said before addressing partygoers who told her she was rude for not wishing one of them a happy birthday. She continued, “Please, I’m asking everybody in this lounge, I had no idea that I was going to walk in here and grab this microphone and make this announcement but I want to say this… I want to be at peace. When you see me and you see my son, give us a lot of love, okay? My husband is transitioning to the other side.” Leakes asks for compassion and grace as she tells the crowd, “you don’t know what we’re dealing with right now.”

She continues, “Give us some love, okay? You see my son right here, he’s hurting, I’m hurting. We walked in here because we have to walk in here cause we have this business but my husband is losing his life at this very moment.”


Gregg Leakes, 67, was diagnosed with colon cancer back in May 2018 and went into remission after treatment in April 2019. NeNe broke the devastating news that his cancer had returned back in June of this year and just a few weeks ago, announced that he was back at home recovering from surgery.

As one of the most beloved husbands of “The Real Housewives” franchise, the news of his debilitating condition comes as a shock to many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leakes family as they navigate through this difficult time.

