Blue Kimble and Vanessa Simmons undergo swap therapy in season 3 of ‘Monogamy’

“Monogamy” returns for its third season on Sept. 2, 2021, on the ALLBLK network and is sure to be one prime-time TV’s most tantalizing dramas. Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, “Monogamy” follows four couples who agree to undergo a new type of treatment called “Swap Therapy” to repair their broken relationships.

Rolling out's Star Studio spoke with the actors to hear more about season three of the series and exactly what swap therapy entails. They also discussed the possibility of being in love with more than one person at a time.