 Skip to content

“Monogamy” returns for its third season on Sept. 2, 2021, on the ALLBLK network and is sure to be one prime-time TV’s most tantalizing dramas. Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, “Monogamy” follows four couples who agree to undergo a new type of treatment called “Swap Therapy” to repair their broken relationships.

Rolling out’s Star Studio spoke with the actors to hear more about season three of the series and exactly what swap therapy entails. They also discussed the possibility of being in love with more than one person at a time. Do you think it’s possible? We want to know! Leave your thoughts in the comments section and tap in to season three of “Monogamy.”


Blue Kimble and Vanessa Simmons undergo swap therapy in season 3 of ‘Monogamy’

August 31, 2021

NLE Choppa discusses fashion at Saks Fifth Avenue

Live now! The 2021 Crown Awards

Carey Culbreath takes pride in his sons

Elijah ‘BossLife Lito’ Burgos shares his fatherhood playbook

Ian ‘Stix’ Malone discloses the challenges of raising sons out of state

Hard-hitting boxer Eric Moon has a soft spot for daughter

Ramsey Lewis recalls the beauty of childbirth in touching 1-on-1 with son Bobby

Bryan Ware Jr. talks about fatherhood and the legacy he wants to leave

Former NBA star Dennis ‘3D’ Scott on a mission to empower dads with life skills

Actor Gail Bean of ‘Snowfall’ shares why the truth of every story is important


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.