Dennis Rodman producing movie on trip to Vegas during Bulls’ title years

Dennis Rodman is easily one of the most colorful, flamboyant and entertaining players in NBA history.

Now the five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer is going to have a movie made based on one of his most infamous escapades. In it, he takes a “vacation” in the middle of the Chicago Bulls championship run in 1998. And, of course, Rodman will unsurprisingly help produce the film that is titled — what else? — 48 Hours in Vegas.

Rodman, who was a notorious and relentless partier, shockingly went off on a 48-hour binge of debauchery through Las Vegas casinos and hotels before he and teammate Michael Jordan won the 1998 NBA Finals.

This hilarious story about Rodman reemerged during Jordan’s record-breaking ESPN documentary in 2020, “The Last Dance,” that recounted MJ and the Bulls’ dynastic run in the late 1990s.

“This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know,” Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, said in a statement obtained by The Bleacher Report.

The film is going to be produced by Lord Miller for Lionsgate with Rodman serving in the role as one of the executive producers.

48 Hours in Vegas will recap Rodman’s adventures — or better yet, misadventures — while the Bulls were about to complete their second three-peat in eight years from 1996-98.

“Dennis refused to follow the herd. That is what made him a target and it’s also what made him a star. His weekend in Las Vegas is full of fun and hijinks but it is also full of important questions about the way public figures, and workers, are treated, especially when their individuality is expressed so vividly,” producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said in a statement.