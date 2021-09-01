 Skip to content

Aaliyah’s ‘One in a Million’ album reaches new milestone

September 1, 2021   |  

Aaliyah (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On the 20th anniversary of her tragic death, Aaliyah’s landmark One in a Million album was finally rereleased to the public following a prolonged legal battle between her estate and her record label.


Aaliyah Dana Haughton’s album was released on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube on Aug. 20. The 1996 sophomore LP has reentered the Billboard 200 at No. 10 after selling 26,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data. 

It is the first time that One in A Million cracked the Billboard Top Ten in the 25 years after its original release, surprising industry experts. The album peaked at No. 18 when it was originally dropped in the mid-1990s.


To boot, the One in a Million reboot also landed at No. 8 on the United Kingdom’s Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart.

Despite its release, which was engineered by Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson, Aaliyah’s surviving family members are not happy whatsoever with this development.

According to a statement from the family, they denounced Hankerson’s “unscrupulous endeavor to release Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or full accounting to the estate.”

