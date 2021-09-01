Chrisette Michele is bitter about being canceled while Kanye West thrives

Singer Chrisette Michele remains embittered that she was canceled by the culture for only singing at former President Trump’s inauguration, yet love is being lavished upon the likes of Kanye West and Lil Wayne who openly campaigned for Trump.

In the immediate aftermath of that performance at Trump’s inauguration, Michele was drenched under a torrential downpour of hate from fans. She was subjected to multiple death threats, she was dropped from her record label, many urban radio stations refused to play her music, and her song, “Black Girl Magic,” was dropped from Spike Lee’s series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

Michele also suffered a miscarriage and, at one point, she even contemplated suicide.

Conversely, and perhaps hypocritically, West was showered with love, money and fierce fandom during his sold-out stadium listening parties in preparation for the release of his album, Donda.

Yeezy is the same man who openly campaigned for Trump during his presidency, supported Trump’s reelection, and frequently wore MAGA paraphernalia. Yet, tens of thousands of Black people packed large football stadiums to see his shows this past month.

The seemingly glaring hypocrisy was pointed out by a reporter who suggested that the country quickly forgave West, whereas Michele’s promising career nosedived and crashed into the ground. Jawn Murray said it is time to “UNcancel” Michele.

“I hated her singing at 45’s inauguration,” Murray tweeted, “But #ChrisetteMichele never disrespected our history/ancestors; didn’t rock a MAGA hat; & never ran a covert campaign to sway an election!”

Michele noticed the tweet and reposted it on her Instagram page.

Michele has since recovered emotionally and career-wise, but the residue of rejection from four years ago remains — especially when you compare it to the positive treatment West was accorded.

Michele addressed this double standard with her 747K Instagram followers.

Flip the page to view Michele’s poignant response.