Twitter goes crazy over folks’ answers to Jazmine Sullivan’s risqué question

September 1, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Singer Jazmine Sullivan (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Jazmine Sullivan may have inadvertently incited a frenzy on Twitter after the singer posed a simple question to her two million Instagram followers.


On Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, the sultry singer from Philadelphia asked her fans a provocative and sly question. It eventually engendered answers that ranged from questionable to immoral to illegal.

Sullivan, 34, got the ball rolling with this question:


The answers started off innocently enough, with some folks listing off such benign things as:

The temperature in the room was ratcheted up a few degrees when fans responded with the typical sexual responses such as:

The room suddenly got molten lava hot when random fans began airing out their dirty and salacious laundry with their anonymous answers to Sullivan’s question.

Flip the page to view some of the other crazy and highly questionable responses to Sullivan’s question.

