China enacts new policy banning effeminate men on TV

American television and music reflects today’s society as the LGBTQ representation has increased dramatically over the past few years. From shows like “The Chi,” “The Upshaws,” “P-Valley” and even the kid-friendly Netflix series “Family Reunion, various characters and topics are explored and highlighted. While America seems to be more enlightened, China isn’t embracing the representation for all and has banned effeminate men on TV. The government also told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.

According to The Associated Press, President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society. Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics,” the TV regulator said, using an insulting slang term for effeminate men — “niang pao,” or literally, “girlie guns.”

