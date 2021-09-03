 Skip to content

China enacts new policy banning effeminate men on TV

September 3, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

View Author Posts

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tatyana Okhitina

American television and music reflects today’s society as the LGBTQ representation has increased dramatically over the past few years. From shows like “The Chi,” “The Upshaws,” “P-Valley” and even the kid-friendly Netflix series “Family Reunion, various characters and topics are explored and highlighted. While America seems to be more enlightened, China isn’t embracing the representation for all and has banned effeminate men on TV. The government also told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality.


According to The Associated Press, President Xi Jinping has called for a “national rejuvenation,” with tighter Communist Party control of business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to align with its vision for a more powerful China and healthier society. Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics,” the TV regulator said, using an insulting slang term for effeminate men — “niang pao,” or literally, “girlie guns.”

Continue reading on the next page,


Pages: 1 2
Posted in

How embracing Black rights movements enhances American foreign policy

By Rolling Out

President Biden calls senior Black advisor ‘boy’ when introducing him (video)

By Randy Fling

How the next March on Washington impacts freedom, equality and justice for all

By Janice Mathis

Barack Obama modifies long-planned blowout for 60th birthday

By rolling

Pete Buttigieg pushes the need for representation in public service

By Victoria Syphoe

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says Mother Nature is angry

By Victoria Syphoe

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.