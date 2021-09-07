Charlamagne unveils teaser for new talk show ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ (video)

Charlamagne Tha God will debut his new weekly late-night talk show “Tha God’s Honest Truth” on Sept. 17 and just released the teaser for his new series.

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” will air on Comedy Central and was co-created by Charlamagne and Stephen Colbert. The Boondocks cartoon creator Aaron McGruder is one of the executive producers of Charlamagne’s new show as well and The Breakfast Club star previously spoke of the new project with Deadline and working with Colbert.

“My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate co-sign in the late-night space and he wouldn’t co-sign no bull—t. We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction. I can feel it,” he stated.

Colbert also expressed working with his S.C. brother and bringing light to Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner.

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late-night. I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game,” he told the Hollywood trade.

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” will feature “deep dives, sketches and social experiments” to break down social issues guided by his “culturally fluid take” on the topics explored. “It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do,” Charlamagne previously stated when he announced his new show on The Breakfast Club in July.

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” will air at 10 p.m. when it premiers on Sept. 17.

“Charlamagne knows exactly what he wants to do with this show – which is smack the audience upside the head every week and make sure they’re paying attention to the world around them. He is keenly aware of the power of his voice and always looking to use it to maximum effect, which requires both talent and courage. I’m very excited to be a part of this project,” McGruder explained further about the project to Deadline.

Check out the trailer below.