Larry Elder argues slave masters weren’t compensated for ‘loss of property’

Conservative talk show pundit and politician Larry Elder is in the middle of his campaign to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election and has ruffled a few feathers with his latest comments. Elder has made it clear in the past that he’s not in favor of Black people receiving reparations for slavery and if that book is opened then you must be fair and compensate the families of former slave owners who lost property as well.

In a recent interview conducted on July 18 that’s starting to draw attention as the election edges closer, the controversial radio host stopped by Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show” where the two-like minded thinking conservative pundits discussed slavery and reparations. During the conversation, Owens mentioned that the U.S. was one of the first countries to abolish slavery which is totally false when Elder explained that Black people didn’t really want to have that conversation.

“When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Because, like it or not, slavery was legal. Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people but also the people whose ‘property’ was taken away after the end of the Civil War,” Elder stated during the interview with Owens.

Elder also explained that the United Kingdom “compensated slave owners” with “substantial amounts of money “after they lost their “property” and that was the reason the country never had a battle and divide like the Civil War. The British Slave Compensation Commission distributed £20 million in compensation to slave owners following the passage of the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833, according to the Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery.

California’s gubernatorial recall election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Time will tell if he’ll get the Black vote with continued comments like this. Check out the clip below as Elder and Owens continue with their defense of slavery’s atrocities.