Doja Cat stars in new Pepsi commercial (video)

September 11, 2021   |  

Rapper-singer Doja Cat (Image source: Instagram @dojacat)

Doja Cat is the star of Pepsi’s new commercial where she remakes an iconic Grease song. The ad was released on Friday, Sept. 10, and comes as a promotion for the brand’s newest offering, Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop.


In the hit movie-inspired commercial, Doja plays a modern-day Sandy Olsson and sings a remake of the classic song, “You’re the One that I Want,” popularized by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

“Working with Pepsi on this remake of ‘You’re the One that I Want’ has been surreal,” Doja Cat said in a statement to TODAY Food. “It’s such an iconic song and brand, so to have the creative license to put my own spin on it for the launch of Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; I had to be a part of it.”


Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop is described as a “modern take on a classic,” and will be available in the flavors Cream Soda and Black Cherry for a limited time starting Sept. 20.

The campaign will also air during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12, which Doja Cat will also host. The “Kiss Me More” singer is set to perform a medley of “Been Like This” and “You Right,” from her Planet Her album.

Check out the campaign below:

