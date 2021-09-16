Geto Boys rapper Scarface recovering after surgery (photos)

Houston rap legend Scarface of the Geto Boys underwent a kidney transplant on Sept. 14 and is recovering after sharing the good news that the surgery was a success. The “Mind Playing Tricks on Me” MC spent several weeks in the hospital last year after suffering a serious bout with COVCID-19 and eventually suffered kidney failure. After later being told he’d need a kidney transplant, a search for donors began. His son Chris stepped up and was found to be a match.

Scarface previously announced that he and his son were a match on The Breakfast Club and would be undergoing the procedure. Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince shared the news on his Instagram page about one of the label’s superstars.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys. I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹, J. Prince posted.

Scarface and his partner in rhyme Willie D launched their new podcast called “Geto Boys Reloaded” in July and the two had mentioned the upcoming surgery several times. Willie D also took to IG to share the good news.

“While many people was checking VERZuz I was at the hospital in the waiting room as another historic moment was taking place. This kid to my right gave his father to his right a kidney yesterday. @_iamchrisjordan is a real life hero. He did that. I know y’all follow a lot of important people. But right now I can’t think of a more important person to ride with. Follow him if you want some energy from a real one,” the “Clean Up Man” rapper added.

T.I., 2 Chainz, Ludacris and Mike Epps were just a few celebrities who sent their well wishes after the surgery.

“What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you family,” Scarface’s son Chris also posted.

Check out a few photos below of Scarface and Chris’ post-surgery.