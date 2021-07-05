Geto Boys’ Willie D rips Marc Lamont Hill over Cosby stance

A flyer was circulated recently in Atlanta promoting a July Fourth party that featured a picture of a newly freed Bill Cosby. Black News Channel’s “Black News Tonight” host Marc Lamont Hill took offense to the artwork and posted on Instagram, “F— ALL OF YALL. SERIOUSLY. THIS IS DISGUSTING.”

Hill, who graduated from Temple University, the same alma mater as Cosby, has not been shy about his feelings that Cosby was guilty of sexually assaulting women and deserved to be in prison. Geto Boys member Willie D took offense to Hill’s response and accused him of only attacking Black people.

“F— ALL OF Y’ALL? This is the way you, a so-called activist and political analyst communicate with over half the people within your own race when they take a different position than you? Where was F— ALL Y’ALL when those Jews was on your head about your support for Palestinians? They made direct attacks against YOU and you tucked your tail accompanied by a swift apology. You got that Stephen A. Smith vibe,” the veteran Houston rapper posted in the comments section of Hill’s IG page.

The “Mind Playin’ Tricks” rapper also asked Hill why he didn’t have this same contempt for Donald Trump.

“When it comes to Black people, you want all the smoke but is conspicuously measured in your criticism of others. Bill Cosby never called for you to be canceled. So why so much vitriol for him?” Willie D Continued. “Don’t tell me it’s because you care about victims of sexual assault because you never publicly said F— ALL Y’ALL to the people who stood behind Trump after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault before and in the wake of his ‘grab’em by the p****’ comments.”

