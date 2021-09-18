Usain Bolt sends harsh advice to Sha’Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson has taken a lot of heat since she tested positive for using marijuana which caused her to be suspended and lose her spot on the U.S. Olympic Team this summer. Richardson missed out on the 100-meters competition in Tokyo where she was highly favored to take home a gold medal.

When she finally made her return in August, the sprinter came in last in the women’s 100-meter dash in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon. The race also included the three Jamaican Olympians Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson who took the gold, silver, and bronze medals in Tokyo while Richardson watched from home. After the three women repeated their performances in Oregon, Richardson talked a lot of trash despite her disappointing performance.

Since Richardson’s return, she’s competed in several more competitions including the Diamond League where she placed fourth and has yet to secure a victory. Retired Jamaican sprinter and Olympic champion Usain Bolt spoke with The New York Post and stated that the young runner needed to humble herself and focus on her training.

Continue reading on the next page.