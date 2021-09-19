Cam’ron brings his swag to ‘Queens’ TV show

With his Verzuz defeat clearly in his rear-view mirror, Dipset leader and rapper Cam’ron is back to business and making his way back to Hollywood. The “Oh Boy” MC will appear in the upcoming ABC series “Queens” starring Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez when it makes its debut this fall.

The drama series “Queens” follows four estranged women in their 40s as they reunite in an effort to recapture their fame and popularity as the Nasty B—– their 1990s girl group that made them music industry icons.

“They were the biggest hip-hop group in their times. They were those girls, period. Every girl wanted to be them, every guy wanted to be with them. And, just like in real life, life happens. But you always need that fire back. You always have to get back to ‘that girl,’” Eve previously told Essence about her new role.

According to Shadow And Act, Cam will actually play himself as a former collaborator of the group, who was romantically involved with Brandy’s character Naomi who raps under the moniker Xplicit. Cam’ron and Brandy have been sharing some of their comedic chemistry in several Instagram clips over the past few weeks as they appear to be having fun during their breaks.

“Music is my first love, so this is a dream role to actually be able to sing, rap, and do all the musical elements that come with this show. For Naomi, she loves to sing and that’s one of the reasons she joined the group, but she realized that she can rap too. So, I pull my inspiration from Nas, Biggie, Pac, that era. It was an amazing time to play both Naomi and Xplicit Lyrics,” Brandy also told Essence about her role.

No stranger to the film and television industry, the Harlem rapper starred in the 2002 film Paid In Full which centered around Harlem drug dealers Rich Porter, Alpo Martinez and AZ Faison and has showcased his comedic and acting talents in his own independent films Percentage and Killa Season. “Queens” will premiere on ABC on Oct. 19. Check out the trailer below as well as Cam’ron and Brandy shooting a little dice and clowning around on set.







