Jeezy and Jeannie Mae expecting a lil snowman (video)

Atlanta-bred rap star Jeezy tied the knot with “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai on March 27 and the newlyweds just announced that they’re having their first child together. Jeannie and Jeezy wanted to start a family nearly a year ago but had issues trying to conceive and even discussed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) before their luck changed. A week after their wedding, the couple discovered the news at a doctor’s appointment for her IVF treatments.

“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news. It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” Mrs. Jay Jenkins told Women’s Health.

Jezzy has a few children from previous relationships, but this will be Jeannie’s first trip into motherhood. Prior to meeting the Snowman, the talk show host was adamant that she never wanted kids.

“My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never…. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” the 42-year-old expectant mother further told the magazine.

Jeannie then stated that she’s letting Jeezy take the lead as he’s more experienced in the parenting role.

“Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we’re bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect…He’s an amazing dad and it overwhelms me with even more love,” she continued in her interview with Women’s Health.

Jeannie’s co-hosts were also unaware of the joyous news she was hiding as she caught Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais by surprise.

“I can definitely say that our ‘Real’ fam is growing, and it’s been really hard to keep all of these secrets for you guys because we’ve had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!” she further shared on “The Real.”

Check out the announcement below.