Jermaine Dupri says Diddy can’t sit at the songwriter’s table with him (video)

Jermaine Dupri still wants all the smoke Diddy can muster if he accepts his Verzuz challenge and continues to add facts to blow away Diddy’s comments that J.D. wasn’t on his level. Diddy has stated that the only one who can compete with him in a Verzuz battle is Dr. Dre, who doesn’t seemed interested.

Diddy even told the So So Def hitmaker personally during an episode of the “Fat Joe Show” podcast that he respected him but stated his arms were too “short” to box with him. Dupri stopped by Atlanta radio station V-103 on Sept. 20 to discuss his accomplishments and bring more facts to the table about why he’ll never be a walk in the park for the Bad Boy CEO. Pointing out that he actually produces and sits behind the boards to create records and not just drop ad-libs, J.D. also mentioned an award that Diddy’s money can’t buy.

“Let me say this to y’all, everybody, be clear. I just want to make sure everybody understands this. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy’s not in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Steve Stoute and the Trackmasters are not in the Hall of Fame. Me, Dallas Austin, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott — when it comes to songwriting … I shouldn’t have to play nothing … I am in a seat that Puff Daddy can’t pay for. You have to write songs, and as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know if he’ll ever get in that club,” J.D. told radio host Kenny Burns.

Dupri’s resume of platinum hits includes writing and producing for the likes of Mariah Carey, Usher, Bow Wow, Kriss Kross, Da Brat, Monica and Jay-Z. Check out the clip on the next page of Jermaine Dupri backing up trash talk.