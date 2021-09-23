Rihanna explains how her upcoming album will be ‘completely different’

Rihanna has been like a tree standing calmly and boldly against the hurricane winds of feverish fandom that is clamoring for a new album from her.

The record-breaking “Rude Boy” singer, 33, has politely and patiently deflected repeated inquiries into any original music, which is most likely the byproduct of Bad Gal RiRi building a billion-dollar fashion empire.

Now that she stands tall on the red carpet of her coveted and heavily-covered Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 in New York, she has decided to clue her musically malnourished fans into her plans for the future music-wise.

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she told ET Canada.

Rihanna is almost warning her fans that she is detouring from the formula that has made her one of the bestselling musicians in the world the past decade and some change.

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear,” said the unapologetic starlet who has won nine Grammys in multiple categories, including R&B, dance and rap.

“I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

Check out the interview in full.