Teyana Taylor planning long goodbye for fans

Teyana Taylor is approaching her final exit from the music industry. On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the artist announced the dates of her farewell tour, “The Last Rose Petal,” accompanied by a heartfelt message in the caption.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Taylor says.

“However, for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage…One last time…Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell,” she concluded.

The 12-city tour will start on Nov. 5 in San Francisco and end on Nov. 30 in Atlanta. She will also stop in other major cities like New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Chicago. This will possibly be the last time that her devout fans get to see her perform hit songs like “Bare Wit Me,” “Rose in Harlem,” and “Gonna Love Me.”

The announcement also comes nearly one year after the New York native announced that she was retiring from the music industry in Dec. 2020.

When she made the decision, she wrote in an Instagram post, “Retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that I can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work and passion put in was indeed loved and supported somewhere in the world.”

Even with Taylor seeming to be leaving music in her rearview, there is certainly no shortage of jobs for the mother of two.

She recently launched a reality show titled, “We Got Love” on E! which follows her, her husband Iman Shumpert, and their two precious little girls. She was also named the creative director of Pretty Little Thing late last year, proving that she is still a force to be reckoned with.