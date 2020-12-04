Feeling ‘underappreciated,’ Teyana Taylor retires from the music industry

As the tumultuous year of 2020 winds down, a number of artists are reacting to year-round stats provided by Spotify Wrapped. Among them, Teyana Taylor reacted to interactions among her loyal followers, many of whom paid tribute to her well-received third studio album, The Album.

“Wow, who did that? Y’all did that!” wrote the R&B songstress via her Instagram account.”🥺Thank you 💗 I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,’ constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol…

“So I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world! To all my supporters from day 1 & all my new ones I love you and I thank you for everything & don’t worry y’all know 🤎 all hustlers have the understanding that when one door closes another will open…either that or I’m pickin da locks petunia!!! So wassup😜🤎😘”

Taylor, who is married to NBA player Iman Shumpert, is also known for her deft dancing skills and risque video appearances. She is a skilled dancer, choreographer, director, model, actor and mother of two. Chances are, if she is in fact serious about retiring from the music industry, she will bounce back like an air-filled Spalding.

Good luck Teyana!