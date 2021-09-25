21 Savage turns himself in on drugs and weapons charges

21 Savage spent a few hours in jail on Sept. 23 before posting bond after turning himself into Georgia authorities to face charges related to drug and weapons possession from 2019.

The “A Lot” rapper made international headlines several years back when he was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement immediately following his arrest in February 2019 which led to him almost being deported. He was detained for nearly a month before Jay-Z and others helped intervene to help get him released as well as the proper attorneys for the case.

At the time of the arrest, ICE officials told news outlets that 21 Savage had been convicted of felony drug charges from 2014. His lawyers stated that the evidence was false and noted that the conviction was eventually overturned. ICE officials also withdrew the aggravated felony charge against him.

According to a report obtained by BuzzFeed, a warrant ordering his arrest for allegations of felony drug possession and weapons possession was signed by a county magistrate court judge on Sept. 7 in Dekalb County. His attorney Charles Kuck claims that the rapper born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in London was previously unaware of the warrant until he turned himself in on Thursday. Kuck told Buzzfeed he believes that the warrant was requested by ICE, which has refused to drop the rapper’s deportation case, to cover its own mistakes.

“The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over two and one-half years ago. There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped-up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States,” stated Kuck.

