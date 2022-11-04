Drake gets roasted for saying Megan Thee Stallion lied about getting shot

On the night of Nov. 3, Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated collab album titled Her Loss. If you ask the average fan, the songs consist of heartbreak, guns and controversial statements.

The one song many people have been talking about on the album is “Circo Loco,” where Drake appears to be dissing Megan Thee Stallion.

“This b—- lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion,” Drake raps. Later on in the song, Drake raps “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough. Play your album track one, ‘kay, I heard enough.”

Listeners put two and two together and said that Drake was referring to Megan allegedly getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Fans also think the graduation line is about Megan since she graduated from Texas Southern University last year.

It didn’t take long for Megan to catch wind of the bars, and she went on Twitter to unleash a series of tweets.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a– conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N—– nor h— EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts,” Megan tweeted. “I AM CLOUT B—- keep sucking my p—-.”

In another tweet, Megan says “Stop using my shooting for clout b—- a– N—–! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n—– especially RAP N—– ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one y’all homeboys abused her.”

Social media didn’t take Drake’s bars too kindly either.

Especially in a week where rap is literally mourning literally mourning yet another artist who died of gun violence, for Drake to rap that bar about Meg was just wild disrespectful. — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) November 4, 2022

Was gonna listen to that Drake and 21 this morning but the first thing I see is Drake making jokes about Meg getting shot. Corny. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 4, 2022