Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Stacey Abrams explains to 21 Savage why she’s against using lyrics in court

Georgia gubernatorial candidate told the rapper she disagrees with the Fulton County DA’s perspective
Stacey Abrams and 21 Savage have a discussion in Atlanta on Sept. 8. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams is siding with the artists.

The Democratic candidate for the Georgia gubernatorial election hosted a community discussion with media mogul Charlamagne Tha God, rapper and philanthropist 21  Savage and civil rights attorney Francys Johnson on Sept. 8.


The discussion touched on a wide range of topics from Abrams’ plan to assist Black men, promote education, support gun control and improve healthcare. One of 21 Savage’s questions, however, was a standout during the candid discussion.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of stuff about candidates trying to shut down studios,” Savage said. “What are you going to do to protect entertainers like me?”


The question comes in the midst of Fulton County District Attorney proudly serving RICOs to groups of artists, using song lyrics in official court documents and indictments as evidence. The most notable case is YSL, with two of hip-hop’s biggest names, Gunna and Young Thug behind bars for nearly four months now. A more recent situation surfaced with a Fulton County cracking down on suspects who were robbing homes of Atlanta’s celebrities, including Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley and music superstar Mariah Carey.

“You do not get to commit crimes in my county, and then decide to brag on it, which you do decide to do that for a form of intimidation, to further the gang and not be held responsible,” Willis said in the press conference announcing the RICO charges against the alleged celebrity burglars. “Just one of the lyrics used in this indictment is, ‘Me and my crew striking out. Striking in all black. Send me the drop, we’ll kick in the house. If we steal a car, we gone take off the tag.

“Well, they’re kicking in doors, committing home invasions, and now I’m using those lyrics that they’re admitting to crimes.”

Abrams didn’t agree with Willis’ approach.

“I have disagreed publicly with the District Attorney about using lyrics as a predicate,” Abrams said. “I’m a writer, I write for a living. People wonder where my money comes from, finally, people started buying my books. I appreciate that thank you, but the reality is we cannot thwart the entertainment industry in pursuit of justice. Now, we need justice, and those who are bad apples need to be held accountable, but anytime you treat everyone as a suspect until proven innocent, you are creating a chilling effect on not only the economy but on trust in the system. So I don’t believe in that kind of blanket approach. I don’t think it has ever worked.”

Abrams is currently running against incumbent Brian Kemp. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Read more about:

Also read

img_3906
Music
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir expecting 2nd child
2-chainz-1
Music
2 Chainz to host Luv Me Sum U hippie festival
Steph Curry
Sports
Steph Curry shares why his 4th championship is the most special
DSC_7826
Music
Bow Wow slammed for charging $1K for VIP meet-and-greet
getImgIntranet-1
Music
Diddy plans to boycott Adidas in support of Kanye West
nba youngboy
Music
NBA YoungBoy, 22, is expecting his 9th child

Watch this video

What's new

PhillyMisfits
Social Misfits clothing brand and the culture of Philadelphia's hustle
A26BC486-BD2F-42C4-B323-5E987612D08A
Anthony Anderson shares why the world of Disney is important at the D23 Expo
JoOrtega
Popeyes employees called police on customer buying food for homeless man