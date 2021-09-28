Haitians rally for justice in Chicago in wake of migrant abuse at Texas border

The Coalition of Haitian American Organizations in Chicago came together on Sept. 26, 2021, in support of the Haitian migrants who have been abused at the border. Haitians from across the Chicagoland area were present to show their support. Chants of “Haitians are human” could be heard outside the Dirksen federal building. These chants are in direct response to how the migrants were being corralled like cattle on the border of Texas for the world to see. There is video that shows a border patrol officer using his reins as a whip on women and children while chastising them for trying to enter the country. Title 42 implemented during the Trump administration prohibits the entry of the migrants to the United States. As a result, thousands of migrants were returned to their home country of Haiti in a matter of days.

Many of these migrants have made a three-month trek to reach the United States. A large segment of these Haitian migrants relocated from Haiti to Central America and Mexico after the earthquake in 2010.

Haiti suffered from an earthquake in August of 2021 right after the assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moise. These series of events have made it difficult for the Haitian people to come up for air as they are left drowning in a series of unfortunate events.

Rolling out spoke with Patrick Brutus, the founder of the Haitian American Professional Network and asked him what his current thoughts are on what he expects for the United States to do. “What we are demanding today is that the United States government fix this immigration situation once and for all. This can be done by executive order. Joe Biden needs to do the right thing. Simply processing 12 thousand Haitians in the interior is not enough. That was done to avoid the images of a continued crisis at the border regarding Haitians being stuck under a bridge in inhumane conditions suffering in the heat with no food or water. The Mexican government is not allowing them entry essentially having the migrants trapped in no-man’s-land. Chicago has been a welcoming city to every other immigrant group and we want those Haitians here. The Haitian experience and Haitian story is in the fabric of Chicago,” Brutus said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his son Jonathan were present at the rally to show their support. “My heart is heavy and grieving for what I just saw in Texas. What we saw in Del Rio is the worst treatment I have seen of people on American soil in my life,” said Jonathan Jackson.

President Biden’s statement regarding the Border Patrol was that their actions were “outrageous.” He assured that the individuals involved with the actions on the border would be addressed.

