Say what? Donald Trump said Gov. Brian Kemp should be replaced by Stacey Abrams

Donald Trump is so disgusted with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he would not mind if former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams replaced him in the next election.

Trump is still steaming over the fact that Kemp did not do enough, in Trump’s opinion, to help hand the state of Georgia to Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Kemp countered Trump accusations late last year by saying the laws of Georgia prevented him from interfering in the voting recall process.

The 45th president is also convinced that if Kemp had worked harder for him that Rev. Ralph Warnock and Jon Osoff would not have won the two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia, which shifted the balance of national power to the Democrats.

During a speech at a rally in Georgia this past weekend, Trump let Kemp know unequivocally where he stands with him.

“And Stacey Abrams, who still has not conceded, and that’s OK. Stacey, would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me,” Trump said. He was referencing the hotly-contested and razor-thin loss that Abrams suffered to Kemp in 2018.

“Of course having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think. Might very well be better.”

Trump’s tirade against Kemp and former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was so severe last year that both men were subjected to death threats by the former president’s fanatical following.

Kemp and Raffensperger were also accused of being scared of Abrams, which is why they failed to follow through on then-president Trump’s demands that step in on the voting recall and declared Georgia for Trump.

“Brian Kemp, Raffensperger, and your state leaders surrendered to Stacey Abrams,” Trump railed again. “They totally surrendered to her.”