Jada Pinkett Smith accused of entangling with a member of Kriss Kross (video)

Jada Pinkett Smith had Twitter jumping once again after former Death Row Records rapper and Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger stated that the actress was sleeping with Kriss Kross member Chris Kelly when he was 15 and she was 22.

Although a far reach, a few people even tried to sit her on the same bus as fallen R&B singer R. Kelly as they responded to the California rapper’s claims. Daz revealed that the Dogg Pound crew and the “Jump” hitmakers used to roll tight back in their day.

“You think Jada Pinkett was entangling? She was entangling with Chris Kelly from mother—-g Kriss Kross. Kriss Kross was in the room and [Chris] was like, ‘Jada Pinkett is at the door but don’t leave! Take this weed, chill.’ We were like, ‘Damn, he gave us an ounce of weed! We gone kick it right here.’ Then he came back in and said, ‘Yeah, that was Jada Pinkett.’ I’m like, damn, that’s Jada Pinkett at a young age. 1993, around that way. She was entangling then! Shout out to Jada.,” Daz revealed in the interview.

Jada was the talk of the town last summer when R&B singer August Alsina revealed the two had an affair and many chimed in on the age difference between the two as Smith was in her 40s and Alsina was in his early 20’s when the “relationship” started. Will Smith took some heat off of his wife this week when he revealed in an interview with GQ that they have an open marriage.,

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up…I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love,” The Fresh Prince told GQ.

Will Smith covers the November 2021 issue of GQ. Check out Daz Dillinger’s revelations about Jada and the late Chris Kelly below.