Lifetime taps Toni Braxton to star in new investigative crime series

October 2, 2021   |  

Toni Braxton (Photo credit: Bang Media)

R&B singer Toni Braxton is stepping out of the music studio for a minute to star in and executive produce a series of Lifetime television movies based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James. The “Breathe Again” songstress will play Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who sets out to investigate a series of murders at her book club in The Fallen Angels Book Club.


The television movies will air in 2022 and are written by Rhonda Baraka who will also serve as an executive producer and direct the first instalment of the series as well. The premise of the series is that Braxton’s character has been in trouble before and refuses to be railroaded the second time around.

“In the first installment, the members of The Fallen Angels Book Club must have two things in common – a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can return to law school and fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer.


“But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis once again becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim,” the synopsis reads.

Some of Braxton’s previous acting credits include Kingdom Come with Anthony Anderson, Vivica A. Fox and Jada Pinkett Smith and Everyday Is Christmas with Michael Jai White. Braxton first paired off with Lifetime in the 2013 movie Twist of Faith. She also starred in and executive produced her biopic Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart and 2018’s Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story.

