Toni Braxton unveils new vegan body care line

R&B diva Toni Braxton has entered the beauty market with the launch of her vegan body care line called Nude Sugar. Hitting stores nationwide and online this week, the line was released exclusively through the “Breathe Again” singer’s partnership with cosmetic brand Ulta Beauty. The Nude Sugar line consists of nine proprietary products that include two body creams at $45 each, “The Creém” and the “Luminous Splendor” as well as a $35 body serum, $18 shower gel and $18 hair mist. Braxton has been working on the project for the past two years and her line is also aimed at improving discoloration.

“I’ve been trying to find something, particularly for my skin, women of color. It hasn’t been easy just finding that right potion or the right lotion or the right cream for your skin to make it luminous and supple. That can make it plump, makes it feel good. My skin as an African American tends to be a little drier. Since I’m getting up there, just going outside in the sun, and all the years of the things that I’ve done to my body being in the entertainment business, for me, it was having hyperpigmentation or sometimes you get light spots. I wanted to do something that represented me. I wanted something that I knew really worked,” the 53-year-old singer told Women’s Wear Daily about her new line.

Braxton also revealed to WWD that her new line offers self-care for women who haven’t been able to get massages and visit spas during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

“For so long we had the luxury of going to spas and going places and have people take care of us. Everyone’s at home now. We have to be in safety, keep our body safe, so you can’t do the luxurious things that you used to do.…This is a great way to start home care. I’m hoping that the world would go back [to some form of normalcy], but in the meantime, home care is so important now,” she said.

