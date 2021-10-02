 Skip to content

Rahzaq: The Realest Story Never Told by Tawine Moka Prunty

October 2, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

View Author Posts

Rahzaq: The Realest Story Never Told is based on the author’s life. At birth he was Jamile H. L. Myers. However, due to a bitter breakup between his loving mother, Joanne Prunty and his father, Hubert Lee Myers, before he was able to speak, his mom changed his name to Rahzaq Prunty.
This story takes you on an emotional roller coaster that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering for Rahzaq along with his sisters, Tanya and Dawn, as they battle through hunger and homelessness in their constant fight for survival.

Posted in

Promise That You Will Sing about Me: The Power and Poetry of Kendrick Lamar

By Tigner

When the Reckoning Comes by LaTanya McQueen

By Tigner

The Love I Know: A Collection of Love Stories by Munson Steed

By Tigner

How to Be a Successful Black Man by Daniel Laroche

By Tigner

‘Razorblade Tears’: S.A. Cosby delivers action-packed revenge thriller

By Nia Lee

Ciara and Russell Wilson plan to take kids on a reading adventure with new book

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.