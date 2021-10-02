Rahzaq: The Realest Story Never Told by Tawine Moka Prunty

Rahzaq: The Realest Story Never Told is based on the author’s life. At birth he was Jamile H. L. Myers. However, due to a bitter breakup between his loving mother, Joanne Prunty and his father, Hubert Lee Myers, before he was able to speak, his mom changed his name to Rahzaq Prunty.

This story takes you on an emotional roller coaster that will have you laughing, crying, and cheering for Rahzaq along with his sisters, Tanya and Dawn, as they battle through hunger and homelessness in their constant fight for survival.