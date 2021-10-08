 Skip to content

Barbara Corcoran fat-shames Whoopi Goldberg, gets dealt with (video)

October 8, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank” fame (Photo source: Instagram – @barbaracorcoran)

Barbara Corcoran set off social media when she fat-shamed host Whoopi Goldberg on “The View.” But she was quickly dealt with by co-panelist Ana Navarro.


Corcoran, 72, thought that she was delivering a clever joke aimed at Goldberg, an Oscar-winner who first came to fame through comedy.

The real estate mogul was a guest on “The View” when Goldberg jokingly asked if she’d be able to fit into jeans from Good American, a denim company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and “Shark Tank” star Emma Grede.


“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg, 65, asked.

That’s when Corcoran ambushed Goldberg with a cringe-worthy joke.

“When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me,” she said. “I’m gonna make two pairs!”

Immediately, loud groans echoed throughout the studio audience as Goldberg looked on in disgust.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro is considered the hero in this awkward episode as she quickly defended Goldberg by snatching Corcoran for her sartorial choices.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” she said, pointing to Corcoran’s floral bodycon dress. Navarro’s jab at Corcoran elicited loud laughs and cheers from the audience.

Corcoran, realizing her faux pas, later apologized to Goldberg and her fans via a Twitter video.

“I just came back from ‘The View’ and saw my old friend, Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” she said. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny.

“For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry.”

Posted in

Get a sneak peek of ‘The Game’ reboot; will it live up to the original?

By Trinity Griffin

Yara Shahidi is getting a Dell, inks new partnership with technology giant

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

ESPN’s Sage Steele off the air after comments about Obama, COVID diagnosis

By Terry Shropshire

Dave Chappelle says he beat up a lesbian in Netflix special ‘The Closer’

By Terry Shropshire

Twitter calls Ellen Pompeo ‘Karen’ for allegedly scolding Denzel Washington

By Terry Shropshire

Jada Pinkett Smith accused of entangling with a member of Kriss Kross (video)

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.