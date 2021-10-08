Barbara Corcoran fat-shames Whoopi Goldberg, gets dealt with (video)

Barbara Corcoran set off social media when she fat-shamed host Whoopi Goldberg on “The View.” But she was quickly dealt with by co-panelist Ana Navarro.

Corcoran, 72, thought that she was delivering a clever joke aimed at Goldberg, an Oscar-winner who first came to fame through comedy.

The real estate mogul was a guest on “The View” when Goldberg jokingly asked if she’d be able to fit into jeans from Good American, a denim company co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and “Shark Tank” star Emma Grede.

“Will they fit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg, 65, asked.

That’s when Corcoran ambushed Goldberg with a cringe-worthy joke.

“When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don’t like them, give them to me,” she said. “I’m gonna make two pairs!”

Immediately, loud groans echoed throughout the studio audience as Goldberg looked on in disgust.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro is considered the hero in this awkward episode as she quickly defended Goldberg by snatching Corcoran for her sartorial choices.

“Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” she said, pointing to Corcoran’s floral bodycon dress. Navarro’s jab at Corcoran elicited loud laughs and cheers from the audience.

Corcoran, realizing her faux pas, later apologized to Goldberg and her fans via a Twitter video.

“I just came back from ‘The View’ and saw my old friend, Whoopi. As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known Whoopi for years,” she said. “I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense, which I now realize wasn’t funny.

“For anyone I may have offended unintentionally, I just want to say I really am very sorry.”

Comment was inappropriate and made me sad for Whoopi. She has sciatica, a very painful condition, that makes moving and walking excruciating. Whoopi has more talent in her little finger than BC‘s whole body. It came across “mean girl” from someone WAY old enough to know better! — Becky (@BeckyBeShopping) October 7, 2021

If you come for the Legend Whoopi, Queen Ana is gonna come for YOU! #theview pic.twitter.com/GwzQhbAMGT — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 7, 2021

@ananavarro is a wonderful person. She is the whole package, bright, witty, honest, very intelligent and as we found out today, a special friend who has your back! Everyone needs a friend like Ana. Love her! — Sharon Lee 🇺🇸🇨🇦💗✌🏻🌊💉😷 (@MommaMandel) October 7, 2021