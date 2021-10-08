Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley connect for new series

Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani’s Hillman Grad Productions have struck another deal and joined the podcast game. Audible signed a multi-project development deal with Hillman Grad Productions and the first project will be an original comedy series titled “Kym.” The show is inspired by actress and comedian Kym Whitley’s life. The Next Friday actress will star in the series and also serve as executive producer through her Kwik Whit Productions banner.

“We’re so excited to be expanding into the podcast space in collaboration with Audible and continuing our mission to tell human stories. We are really grateful to Kym, for sharing not only her story but her signature voice with us. Kym Whitley has always been one of the funniest women in the business, and we’re so glad she’s finally going to take center stage,” Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter.

Audible signed similar agreements this year with Kenya Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere’s Flavor Unit and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill, among others.

“Lena is a supremely gifted storyteller with a proven ability to capture the human experience in all its complexity through her work. Along with her company, Hillman Grad Productions, she elevates diverse voices and creates art that challenges convention. Lena’s creative voice is authentic, accessible, and powerfully potent, and we at Audible are thrilled to help bring her audio stories to life,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Audible Studios, told THR.

Lena Waithe’s “Twenties” will return for its second season on BET next week on Oct. 13 with a new after-show hosted by B. Scott. The series, created and written by Waithe, follows the aspiring screenwriter Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) and her two best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they lean on each other for guidance in navigating their 20s and test the limits of diversity, love and inclusion. B. Scott will follow up with her commentary immediately afterward.