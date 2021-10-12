Nicki Minaj said she’s been shadow-banned from social media (video)

Nicki Minaj and her fans believe the raptress has been shadow-banned from certain social media platforms following her questionable statements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in September 2021.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated Barbz bombshell said that she would eventually get the vaccine following more research. But she also added that the explosive comment that her cousin’s friend in her Caribbean hometown of Trinidad and Tobago allegedly had issues with his genitalia after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“His testicles became swollen,” Nicki told her . “His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So, just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Minaj’s statement created such an international storm that the minister of health for her hometown of Trinidad & Tobago, Terrence Deyalsingh, had to investigate the matter. He later said Minaj’s claims were false and his office wasted valuable time following up on her comments.

“We had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false,” he said. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim. As far as we know at this point in time, there has been no such reported either side effect or adverse event.”

Listen to Minaj’s feelings that she has been punished by social media platforms.