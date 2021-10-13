‘Never Saw Me Coming’: 7 psychopaths + 1 campus = chaos

One campus. One psychology study. Seven psychopaths.

Chloe Sevre’s off to college and she has a couple goals on her agenda, the first being to participate in a psychology study for psychopaths. Her second goal is to plan and carry out the killing of a childhood friend who wronged her.

Led by the celebrated psychologist Dr. Wyman, the study’s purpose is to mold psychopathic people to be socially fit and avoid legal trouble down the road. Dr. Wyan brings in others like Chloe who are manipulative, lack empathy, and have little sense of fear or guilt.

When someone in the study is found murdered and more conflicts surface on campus, questions form about who could be targeting the group. Trying to execute her plan while at the same time trying to identify the killer, Chloe will have to determine if she can put her trust in any of the other psychopaths.

Vera Kurian makes a determined effort to answer the question: can psychopaths develop a conscience and become more empathetic?

Never Saw Me Coming is a suspenseful page-turner that is sure to hold readers’ attention from the outset. It has tumultuous events, unlikable characters, and a unique storyline. Kurian is one of those writers who has the readers rooting for the bad guys before they realize it. For fans of psychology and dark subjects, this thriller is sure to have you invested until the very last page. Fingers crossed it will be adapted into a film or series.

Vera Kurian is a scientist and writer based in Washington, D.C. She holds a Ph.D. in social psychology. Her short fiction has been published in multiple magazines, including Day One, The Pinch, and Glimmer Train. Never Saw Me Coming is Kurian’s debut novel.