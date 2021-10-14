Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoeche welcome new bundle of joy

R&B sensation Usher knows how to keep a secret as he just revealed on Oct. 13 that he became a father again for the fourth time in September. Usher’s girlfriend Jenn Goicoeche gave birth to the couple’s second child together as the “My Boo” singer adds another heir to his throne.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . Gang #demraymondboys,” the proud father wrote on Instagram.

The couple also has daughter together named Sovereign Bo who was born in September 2020. Usher has two other sons, 13-year-old Usher V and 12-year-old Naviyd, from his previous marriage to fashion stylist Tameka Foster. That wasn’t the only good news he recently shared on social media. Usher used IG to wish Goicoeche a happy birthday on Oct. 13.

“Happy Birthday My love … couldn’t ask for a better partna. 😎 My Lover & Friend … I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart&Soul ♎️Gang. We were casting your belly with Sire only two days before his arrival in this photo. Thank U for him and all your love. Yo BabyDaddy. BIG USH,” the crooner wrote.

The singer kicked off his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace over the summer which will resume for more dates from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1. Check out the photos below and the preview of his Las Vegas takeover.