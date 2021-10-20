‘The View’ ex-host Meghan McCain skewers Whoopi Goldberg in new book

Former “The View” panelist Meghan McCain put host Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on full blast in her new memoir, blaming the two for fostering a “toxic” and “f—-ed up” environment on the show that drove her away.

In an excerpt from the book Bad Republican that was obtained by Variety, McCain, 38, said the show ceaselessly “breeds drama: producers can’t control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking. My take on the show is that working at ‘The View’ brings out the worst in people,” she said.

“I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so f—ed up, it feels like quicksand.”

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain then aimed her sites directly at Goldberg.

“The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table. I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent,” McCain wrote.



McCain said Goldberg’s penchant for cutting her off, talking over her and ordering her to “stop talking” are things that “really hurt” her.

“Day after day, week after week, these things take a toll,” McCain claimed in the book that is due on Audible on Oct. 21.

Behar was another target in McCain’s book, claiming that when Behar told her that she didn’t miss her during her maternity leave, it reduced her to “uncontrollable sobbing” backstage.