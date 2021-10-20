Torrei Hart explains why she plans to keep ex-husband Kevin’s last name

Torrei Hart’s marriage to actor and comedian Kevin Hart ended nearly a decade ago, but she has no plans on dropping his last name.

Entertainment outlet TooFab caught up with Torrei Hart as she was leaving LAX, Tuesday, Oct. 12, and she explained her reasoning behind the decision.

“‘Cause it’s mine, first of all,” she affirmed. “Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back. He don’t want me to give it back, he’s not trippin’. And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name.”

She went on to explain that the people who have an issue with this will simply have to “get over it.”

“That’s something that people always ask me,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘That’s my name, get over it!’ They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.”

Torrei Hart has broken into the world of comedy and acting herself in recent years with projects like Super Turnt, which is the sequel to her 2020 film Turnt. She said she doesn’t rely on her last name to land jobs and has to grind and put herself out there just like everyone else.

“I can have the Hart name all day, but if I’m sitting on my a– and not working, you think people are gonna give me an opportunity? I get the opportunity because I get out there, I network, I’ve been training, I put in the word, like ‘Yo, this project looks like it could fit me.’ Like, I hustle,” she explained.

According to Torrei Hart, it was a bit of a rocky road after she and Kevin went their separate ways in 2011. She visited “The Real” on Oct. 15, 2021, to promote her new podcast “Breakin’ Thru With Torrei,” and revealed that it was hard for her to watch Kevin build a new family with his now-wife Eniko Hart following their divorce. There were times when she didn’t “want to be here anymore” because of how public their split was.

Thankfully, the two are now on better terms as they co-parent their 16-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix.