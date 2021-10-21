 Skip to content

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina share relationship on new podcast ‘Coupledom’

October 21, 2021   |  

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba (photo credit: Bang Media)

Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba are learning “as newlyweds” through their new podcast series.


The 49-year-old actor and Sabrina — who tied the knot in 2019 — have launched a podcast called “Coupledom” and the model has explained their inspiration behind the project.

Sabrina said: “Partnerships have always intrigued us since we got together.


“You meet up with friends and you talk about, ‘Hey, how’s your marriage going?’ and ‘How are your family?’ We’re always looking at ways that we connect with other people in our lives.

“‘Coupledom’ was a way for us to learn as newlyweds and have these amazing conversations with duos that inspire us and to be able to learn ourselves and hopefully educate people around us.”

Sabrina subsequently explained that the podcast is about more than “romantic relationships.”

She told ITV’s “Loose Women”: “We have the second part of the season in the works right now recording and ‘Coupledom’ is more than just about romantic relationships, it’s familial, it’s business partnerships, it’s everything that encompasses duos.

“We’re trying to get really deep into the different kinds of relationships and how they affect our day-to-day lives.”

Sabrina is also well-known for her philanthropic work, and she explained how her mum inspired her to go down that route in her life.

Sabrina explained: “She’s such a massive inspiration in my life and worked with communities all her life — she’s Somali Canadian and I was born in Canada and she always reminded us how important it is to give back home.

“She introduced me to an organization called IFAD who me and Idris are Goodwill Ambassadors of — the International Fund for Agricultural Development.”

 

