Idris Elba adds author to résumé with children’s books deal

Idris Elba has added author to his CV after he signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins for a series of children’s books.

The 48-year-old actor, DJ, producer, songwriter, and rapper is set to publish picture books and fiction penned with his writing partner Robyn Charteris, who was an episode writer on children’s TV show “Thomas the Tank Engine’s Thomas & Friends” and a scribe for UK soap opera “Crossroads.”

The “Luther” star’s stories are inspired by his teenage daughter Isan, 19, whose mother is Elba’s first wife Kim Norgaard.

He said in a statement: “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins.”

Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books, said: “From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children.”

The books will be released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Elba recently let slip that he’s teamed up with the rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion and record producer Davido on an upcoming “banger.”

He spilled: “I’m doing more music, Jam you know what it’s like, I’m trying to stay with it when we’re not gigging now. So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to droppin’. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics.”

Elba previously has teamed up with the likes of grime star Wiley, Sean Paul and MC Kah-Lo on tracks.

As for his acting career, he also previously teased a “Luther” movie is in the pipeline.

The London-born star — who plays DCI John Luther in the hit crime-drama series — confirmed he was working toward turning the TV show into a feature-length film last summer.

He teased: “I’ve maintained that I’d like to see it come to a film. That’s what I think we’re headed towards, a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen.

“It is happening.”