Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union go topless (photos)

NBA Hall of Famer-to-be Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union posed in some hot photos where they were twinning it up in shirtless outfits.

The Miami Heat demigod and “L.A.’s Finest” actress wore identical Etro trousers while posing in their home. Union captioned the skin-baring shot, “Fittings @dwyanewade Welcome to #ScorpioSzn .”

Union, 48, strategically used her braids to cover her breasts while showing off her flawless physique. D-Wade, 39, meanwhile flossed his defined abs and pectoral tattoo.

Their shirtless look won rave reviews from their celebrity friends and fans. Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill joked, “Y’all abs are offensive … I’m reporting this.” D-Wade’s former Heat teammate Michael Beasley responded with three fire emojis. A fan quipped, “I’m trying to figure out how you still look 25! That’s RUDE!”

Wayde’s stylist Jason Bolden indicated in the comments section that he unwittingly picked the outfit for the shoot. But Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos wanted some credit as well, commenting, “wait I pulled those too!”

Union said she frequently helps her husband pick out his pants.

“He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat,” she told ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ in September 2021.