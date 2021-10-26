 Skip to content

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union go topless (photos)

October 26, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union (Photo credit: Bang Media)

NBA Hall of Famer-to-be Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union posed in some hot photos where they were twinning it up in shirtless outfits.


The Miami Heat demigod and “L.A.’s Finest” actress wore identical Etro trousers while posing in their home. Union captioned the skin-baring shot, “Fittings  @dwyanewade Welcome to #ScorpioSzn .”

Union, 48, strategically used her braids to cover her breasts while showing off her flawless physique. D-Wade, 39, meanwhile flossed his defined abs and pectoral tattoo.


Their shirtless look won rave reviews from their celebrity friends and fans. Former ESPN reporter Jemele Hill joked, “Y’all abs are offensive … I’m reporting this.” D-Wade’s former Heat teammate Michael Beasley responded with three fire emojis. A fan quipped, “I’m trying to figure out how you still look 25! That’s RUDE!”

Wayde’s stylist Jason Bolden indicated in the comments section that he unwittingly picked the outfit for the shoot. But Union’s stylist, Thomas Christos wanted some credit as well, commenting, “wait I pulled those too!”

Union said she frequently helps her husband pick out his pants.

“He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, ‘Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat,” she told ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ in September 2021. 

Posted in

Delonte West goes on anti-gay, anti-LeBron James tirade during arrest

By Terry Shropshire

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

By Terry Shropshire

Pro-Kyrie Irving protesters storm the Brooklyn Nets’ arena (videos)

By Terry Shropshire

Dwyane Wade to help educate on wine appreciation

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Simone Biles reveals she is ‘scared’ to practice gymnastics

By Trinity Griffin

Minority-owned Electric Token drops NFT to support Jamaican bobsled team

By Press Release

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.