 Skip to content

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

October 13, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Dwyane Wade plays son Zaire in a game of 1-on-1 (Image source: Instagram – @dwyanewade)

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate.


The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.

According to the league website, the Stars season begins on Nov. 5, 2021.


Zaire Wade famously played at prep basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, a 30-mile drive northwest of Los Angeles. He is considered a three-star prospect by several different recruiting companies. 

One of Zaire Wade’s teammates was Bronny James, the son of current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Two other teammates include Brandon Boston, a second-round pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, and Ziaire Williams, a 2021 first-round selection of the Memphis Grizzlies.

D-Wade won three NBA championships with the Heat in the first and second decades of the new millennium, winning the Finals MVP in 2006. He was a 13-time All-Star before retiring 2018-19 season and is considered a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible.

Posted in

The NBA puts more pressure on Kyrie Irving to get vaccinated; could miss season

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson says Jon Gruden was always a fraud (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Ben Simmons may return to the Philadelphia 76ers

By Terry Shropshire

Marshawn Lynch takes on new role with the NFL Players Association

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Former NFL star Randy Moss fired up about Raiders’ Jon Gruden’s racist e-mail

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Fans praise Max Kellerman’s boxing commentary without Stephen A. Smith

By Terry Shropshire

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.