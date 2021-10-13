Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate.

The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.

According to the league website, the Stars season begins on Nov. 5, 2021.

Zaire Wade famously played at prep basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, a 30-mile drive northwest of Los Angeles. He is considered a three-star prospect by several different recruiting companies.

One of Zaire Wade’s teammates was Bronny James, the son of current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Two other teammates include Brandon Boston, a second-round pick of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, and Ziaire Williams, a 2021 first-round selection of the Memphis Grizzlies.

D-Wade won three NBA championships with the Heat in the first and second decades of the new millennium, winning the Finals MVP in 2006. He was a 13-time All-Star before retiring 2018-19 season and is considered a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible.