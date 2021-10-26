‘Insecure’ character wears AKA apparel, incites furor, Issa Rae claps back

The fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s hit HBO series “Insecure” kicked off on Sunday, Oct. 24, and has already been a trending topic on social media. Despite the show’s popularity, the drama has nothing to do with the plot of the series but instead of what actress Amanda Seales’ character Tiffany DuBois is wearing.

As part of the role, Seales dons official Greek paraphernalia from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., as her character Tiffany is a member of organization on the show. Several AKA members have voiced their opinion and are not pleased by the representation. Seals addressed the senseless debate on Instagram Stories and let everyone know she was well aware of the chatter.

“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a soror. I am not a soror. Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show. I didn’t write the character, I played the character. I am not a soror. I’m an actress and I’m playing a character on a TV show. And I think reality TV done really got folks f——d up because, you know, it’s like, ‘It’s all the same.’ But I’m just playing a character. That’s it. Y’all know that though. But some of y’all don’t. I feel like some folks really forget. It’s a TV show,” Seals told her audience.

Issa Rae didn’t let the shade go unchecked either as she responded herself to one of the AKA’s member’s remarks.

“Okay so hold up. This girl is not a Soror and had my SHIELD on her body?! @IssaRae @insecurhbo please do not do that again. That’s wildly disrespectful!” Twitter user @Love_KSJW mentioned in her retort to Seal’s character and defense.

Rae’s clap back was even more to the point as she sarcastically wrote, “Oh s—, let me tell @HBO to delete the one of the upcoming episodes then, hold on.”

Seals made a point as well to assure the ladies of AKA that she has the utmost respect for them and she sees the role as a homage to them.

“I would be honored to be a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, but I simply am not. When I am Tiffany, I wear the letters with pride and regard and respect for those who did cross the burning sands,” Seales wrote.

Check out Amanda Seals breaking down the obvious below.