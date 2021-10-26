 Skip to content

‘Squid Game’ creator blasts LeBron James for criticizing ending (video)

October 26, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

LeBron James (Photo source: Instagram @kingjames)

The creator of the newest Netflix series phenomenon, “Squid Games,” had a few choice words for faithful watcher LeBron James when the NBA superstar severely rebuked the season-ending during a post-game press conference.


James, 36, the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward, had just gotten up from the reporters’ table when he ran into teammate Anthony Davis, 28. The two stopped and chatted about “Squid Game,” a favorite show of theirs, when they both bashed the series’ ending while reporters watched.

“Squid Game” mastermind Hwang Dong-hyuk got wind of James’ harsh critique of his project and took shots at the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The flick earned a 26 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.


“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Dong-hyuk retorted to James’ comments.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” Dong-hyuk added. 

Dong-hyuk was asked if he was considering changing the ending to appease the likes of James and Davis and others who were similarly disappointed. 

“I wouldn’t change my ending,” Dong-hyuk added. “That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

Welp, okay.

