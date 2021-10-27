Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle

Caitlyn Jenner becomes the latest major celebrity to defend comedian Dave Chappelle’s pronouncements in “The Closer” special on Netflix.

The transgender Jenner, who once won an Olympic gold medal and fathered Kendall and Kylie Jenner, characterizes the attack on Chappelle an attempt to “silence free speech” and part of an insidious cancel culture raging today. Jenner made this theme a central part of her recent California gubernatorial run.

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

Jenner joins the likes of comedy icons Jon Steward and Bill Maher for standing behind and endorsing Chappelle as a person.

Chappelle said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that the backlash was an attempt to dictate what he is allowed to say, which he won’t tolerate. He stated during the concert he posted on his Instagram page that the LGTBQ community was “nothing but loving and supportive.” He called the backlash “nonsense.”

Netflix employees staged a walkout last week in protest of the company’s support of Chappelle and leave his special on the streaming platform. Employees who are transgender said they wanted to meet with Chappelle regarding words some deemed hurtful and dangerous.

Chappelle said he was willing to meet with his critics, but wouldn’t be “bending” to their demands.

“You will not summon me,” Chappelle said. “I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”