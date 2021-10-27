 Skip to content

Caitlyn Jenner defends Dave Chappelle

October 27, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Dave Chappelle. (Photo source: Twitter – @davechappelle)

Caitlyn Jenner becomes the latest major celebrity to defend comedian Dave Chappelle’s pronouncements in “The Closer” special on Netflix.


The transgender Jenner, who once won an Olympic gold medal and fathered Kendall and Kylie Jenner, characterizes the attack on Chappelle an attempt to “silence free speech” and part of an insidious cancel culture raging today. Jenner made this theme a central part of her recent California gubernatorial run.

Jenner joins the likes of comedy icons Jon Steward and Bill Maher for standing behind and endorsing Chappelle as a person.


Chappelle said Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that the backlash was an attempt to dictate what he is allowed to say, which he won’t tolerate. He stated during the concert he posted on his Instagram page that the LGTBQ community was “nothing but loving and supportive.” He called the backlash “nonsense.”

Netflix employees staged a walkout last week in protest of the company’s support of Chappelle and leave his special on the streaming platform. Employees who are transgender said they wanted to meet with Chappelle regarding words some deemed hurtful and dangerous.

Chappelle said he was willing to meet with his critics, but wouldn’t be “bending” to their demands.

“You will not summon me,” Chappelle said. “I am not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Posted in

Jada explains why it’s difficult to have a good sex life with Will Smith

By rolling

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter proposes to girlfriend

By Terry Shropshire

‘Insecure’ character wears AKA apparel, incites furor, Issa Rae claps back

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Dave Chappelle lists conditions for meeting with LBGTQ community

By Terry Shropshire

Bill Maher defends Dave Chappelle Netflix special ‘The Closer’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Issa Rae responds to fans’ request for longer episodes of ‘Insecure’

By Trinity Griffin

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.